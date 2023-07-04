7 Celebrities Who Celebrate Their Birthday On The Fourth of July

Getty

“I was born on the Fourth of July. I'm independent!”

The Fourth of July means the summer is in full swing and for some, there's double the reason for celebration. Being born on Independence Day means there's guaranteed to be friends around and a party to attend. And of course, it's also a day off from work. There are several celebs who share their birthday with the patriotic day -- but it doesn't include "Born on Independence Day" star Tom Cruise!

Find out which celebrities were born on the Fourth of July…

Post Malone was born on July 4, 1995, making him 28 this year. In the past, Post has celebrated his birthday in conjunction with the July Fourth holiday and this time, he'll be ringing in his birthday while performing at CNN's Independence Day special, "The Fourth In America."

Given that Malia Obama was once the First Daughter, it only makes sense that she has a very patriotic birthday. This year, Malia will be turning 25 but back when she was a little girl, her dad Barack says she used to believe the fireworks were just for her. Now that she's a bit older, Barack says it's just a great day to spend with the whole family.

"Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia's birthday, too. Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks," Barack wrote on Twitter in 2019.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was born on July 4, 1982. This year, he'll be celebrating America's independence as well as his 41st birthday. While his birthday bashes were surely pretty wild back in his "Jersey Shore" days, Mike seems to spend more time with his family nowadays. In 2022, he marked his birthday with a cute family photo where his son could be seen wearing blue striped shorts and red suspenders with stars.

4. Alex R. Hibbert

The Chi star Alex R. Hibbert celebrates his birthday on the Fourth of July and will be ringing in his 19th this year. While the young actor hasn't celebrated his birthday in the public eye just yet, the special occasion is sure to be marked by his co-stars.

Journalist and television personality Geraldo Rivera was born July 4, 1943 -- which means he'll be celebrating his milestone 80th birthday this year. In the past few years, Geraldo has had some strong feelings about the July Fourth holiday. Back in 2019, he shared that he believed some people were putting a "negative spin" on the holiday because they didn't like then-president Donald Trump.

"As a kid you watch those fourth of July parades, you get a tear in your eye watching the old veterans, the World War I guy and then the World War II guy," Geraldo said on Hannity, adding, "It is a wonderful life affirming moments, and here we are making it a bunch of crap."

6. Andrew Zimmern

Chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern celebrates his birthday on the Fourth of July and this year will be turning 62. Following his birthday last year, Andrew revealed that despite being born on Independence Day, it's not actually his favorite holiday.

"My birthday is July 4… but Independence Day isn’t my favorite holiday. For me, it's a tie between Thanksgiving and Passover. No gifts, fun traditions, great food," he wrote on Instagram.

7. Eva Marie Saint

Iconic Golden Age actress Eva Marie Saint will be turning 99 on the Fourth of July this year. Looking back, Eva Marie says that being born on the holiday has become an important part of who she is.