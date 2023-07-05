Aubrey O'Day Claims She First Had Sex with Donald Trump Jr. at Gay Club

Getty

"So, that goes to show you how much transformation or potential posturing the man is doing," the former Danity Kane singer told Michael Cohen of Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is no longer the man Aubrey O'Day met and fell in love with a decade ago.

In a new interview -- on former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast -- O'Day dished on her purported romance with Jr.

The former Danity Kane singer said Jr. was "super comfortable" visiting a gay club with her back in the day, despite his more recent comments "belittling the gay community."

I thought to myself, man you were super comfortable in that gay club. In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom.

The supposed affair took place between 2011 and 2012. Multiple news outlets reached out to Jr. about the new claims made by O'Day. He has yet to comment on her previous claims about them having a romantic relationship following her stint on his dad's reality series Celebrity Apprentice.

Jr. has made headlines during his father's political chapter, establishing himself as a conservative voice -- with many accusing him of proliferating "unvarnished homophobia." Among his incendiary comments was calling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "the gay guy" and claiming he was only appointed to the role "because he was gay and they check off a box."

However, O'Day claimed in her podcast appearance that Jr. was more than comfortable visiting the club with her a decade ago, which she said was filled with people "in a G-string or less."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My assistant said he was very comfortable and she remembered him being totally chill and nice with everybody," O'Day said of Jr., "which, I mean, I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes you know, kind of belittling the gay community, transgender women, etc..."

"I thought to myself, man you were super comfortable in that gay club. In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom."

"You know what a bleeding-heart liberal I am," the singer continued. "And you know how I'm a social justice warrior since I was born and raised by one. There is no way that I could have ever loved somebody like what we see today."

"So, that goes to show you how much transformation or potential posturing the man is doing or has done since the man that I would call my soulmate, I also don't discredit that word. I do think if he were able to tell the truth, he would ... since he called me his soulmate first."

O'Day first publicly claimed she had a relationship with Don Jr. in 2018.

Since that time Jr. has compared children being given LGBTQ+ awareness education to "grooming."

Michael Cohen, host of the Mea Culpa podcast, was previously Donald Trump's attorney and had been sentenced to three years prison time for tax evasion, financial fraud, and campaign finance violations -- all of which he accused the former president of directing him to engage in those activities.