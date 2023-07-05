Brandi Glanville Hits Back at 'Mean Comments' Regarding Her Appearance and Weight: 'Let a Girl Live!'

Twitter

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacts to speculation plastic surgery has made her "unrecognizable" and revealed the only procedure she's had recently while addressing criticism.

Brandi Glanville came out swinging against haters who have dubbed her "unrecognizable" of late, shutting down plastic surgery speculation about her face while also revealing what she has had done recently.

On Monday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed general conversation about her appearance on social media, saying the focus on her body is a no-win situation.

"1st I'm 2fat&look prego now I'm 2thin & need help cuz I'm almost at my pre-Covid weight," she began, before sharing that she recently underwent laser liposuction and has "worked hard" to get herself where she is today. "It's not a shot that gives you the runs & makes ur hair fall out," she continued, likely referring to the recent weight loss drug fad, "I've always been thin & just going blonder using red lipstick & a filter I'm unrecognizable."

"Let a girl live!!!!" she then exclaimed. "The only the only persons opinion that I care about is the incredibly hot Italian man I'm sleeping with & he has NO complaints so please leave me alone!"

Hi a little sneak peak from my 4th photo shoot for OF 💙💙💙💙🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/LbE0O0lb8s — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 4, 2023 @BrandiGlanville

Glanville, 50, continued to hit back at some of the nasty things apparently being said about her online on Tuesday as well.

"Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean comments. Im 50! Ive aged & now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth," she wrote. "Ive never been in bandages I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like [Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave] at some point soon."

Mellencamp revealed in 2022 she underwent a neck lift, saying at the time she did it because her side profile "always made me feel insecure." In her thread, Glanville said she thought Teddi "looks amazing" now.

"I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don't know when because I have to have time for down time & right now luckily I don't!" she added, before again addressing her weight. "Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 lbs thats why I looked Prego on UGT and had it sucked out."