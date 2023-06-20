Tom Cruise Responds to Scarlett Johansson Wanting to Work with Him: 'She's a Movie Star'

Getty

Scarlett Johansson wants to make a movie with Tom Cruise, saying as much during her "Asteroid City" premiere -- Tom Cruise weighed in Monday at his own "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One" premiere.

If you manifest great things happening in your life, they come true, right? Sometimes it takes just about a week. That's what happened for for Scarlett Johansson, who very publicly manifested a movie collaboration with Tom Cruise.

At the New York premiere of her latest film "Asteroid City" on June 13, Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter that there is one actor she hasn't had a chance to film with yet, and would like the opportunity.

"I'd love to work with Tom Cruise," she said very pointedly on the red carpet.

Cut to Monday, June 19, in Rome. There's Tom Cruise at the premiere of his latest project, "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One." And there's The Hollywood Reporter. Kismet?

Of course, they didn't miss the opportunity to play their interview clip with Johansson. He immediately remarked on her talent and smile, calling her "amazing." As he watched, he said, "There's a great actress and a movie star."

When asked if her dream of working with him was going to happen, Cruise said he's "love to make a movie with her," adding, "yes, it's gonna happen."

"Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life," he continued. "She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen."

With a collection of film roles and genres just about as varied as Johansson's, the sky is truly the limit as to what kind of film collaboration they could do together. Would they join one another's franchises, or perhaps do something wholly new?

And could Cruise possibly convince Johansson' to do some of those crazy stunts that he loves to do on all of his films? She's certainly proven her action chops in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow.

The good news is it sounds like it's a matter of when and not if. Johansson has yet to respond to the news that Cruise is determined to make a movie with her, but we can picture it starting to come together sooner rather than later.