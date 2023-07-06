Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan in Face on Request: 'Making Dreams Come True'

Getty/Instagram

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, noticed a fan in the crowd during a show in Belgium holding a sign up that read, "I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face."

Let it be known that Machine Gun Kelly gives the fans what they want. The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, actually took it so far as to punch a fan in the face.

Hey, the guy was asking for it -- literally!

In a clip shared to his Instagram page, Baker's share started with his reaction to seeing the sign. "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?"

The fan's inexplicable response was, "I love you!"

Baker seemed really hesitant whiie thinking this one through. "I got rings on dude, that s---'s gonna hurt," he finally told the fan. "I dunno. It's a lose/lose for me, I dunno if I'm gonna do it. I'll consider it."

The video then jumped to Baker performing "My Ex's Best Friend" down by the crowd in the front at some point later in the show -- he'd lost his shirt in the meantime. The shot included the man with the sign.

Baker held the sign up to the camera and then punched the guy on the face, though it was a very light one. It was enough for the fan, who gave him a double thumbs up as Baker turned and told him back, "I love you."

"Making dreams come true," Baker captioned his video, which has been liked more than 300,000 times, including by Tommy Lee, who certainly knows a thing or two about the wild rock-and-roll lifestyle.

Fan reactions were mixed overall, with plenty of laughing emojis and people commenting about how he made that fan's day. But there were others who didn't like seeing things get physical, no matter the fan requested it.

"You just assaulted bro on camera," wrote one fan. "Doesn't matter if someone asks you to do it." Another wrote, "Bro bouta file a life changing lawsuit."

The fan -- or at least a fan claiming to be the one in the video -- whose name is Marcos Cid de la Paz, also shared the moment to his own Instagram. He certainly seems happy about the whole thing, captioning a photo of the moment, "The one and only jawbreaker. Thank you very much for punching me in the face."