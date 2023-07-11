Jamie Foxx: Every Sighting Since Hospitalization

Getty/TikTok

One video shows Foxx returning a purse he found after tracking down the woman in Chicago

Jamie Foxx seems well on his way towards a full recovery as he has been seen on various public outings in the last few days -- the first fans have glimpsed of him since being hospitalized in April.

On Saturday, Foxx was spotted at a Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois around 11 PM. Video from the evening showed the star looking in good form with no visible signs of motor issues. In fact, his swing looked athletic to say the least and TMZ was told that Jamie actually won the game he was playing that night.

The eyewitness said of watching the star: "He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie."

The outlet noted that the driving range was close to the rehab facility, which specializes in physical rehabilitation, where Foxx has been receiving treatment following his medical emergency -- he's been there since late April.

This marked the first time fans had seen Foxx since his daughter Corrine announced three months ago that he had been hospitalized for a severe but undisclosed medical emergency.

He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.

But the parade of encouraging appearances out in the public eye was just getting started.

On Sunday TMZ posted videos of the actor, 55, enjoying himself on the Chicago River in a mega-boat.

In this outing, Foxx seemed excited to interact with fans along the river as he waved back and even flashed a peace sign.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On Monday another video dropped -- this one shared on social media. In the short clip, Foxx is seen pulling up in a chauffeur-driven SUV delivering a purse he found after tracking down the woman who owned it.

Foxx found the bag on Sunday and later tracked down Terri "Queeni" Glen on Monday to make the heroic return.