Stars Send Jamie Foxx Love & Support After He Breaks Silence on Medical Emergency

Dozens of celebrities -- including Kevin Hart, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Queen Latifah, Will Smith and Viola Davis -- reacted to Foxx's Instagram video, in which he revealed he went to "hell and back" during his health scare.

Stars are sending their love and support to Jamie Foxx after he opened up about his health for the first time since he was hospitalized for a "medical complication" back in April.

On Friday night, the 55-year-old actor shared a video to Instagram, in which he broke his silence on his medical emergency, revealing his condition became so severe that he wasn't sure if he was "going to make it through."

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Foxx began. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

"I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "You know, I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

"And to be honest with you, my sister Deidre Dixon, my daughter, Corrine Marie, saved my life," Foxx added. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

The Beat Shazaam host went on to thank his family for keeping the details of his mystery illness under wraps.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way," Foxx said. "And, y'all know, they kept it airtight. They didn't let nothing out. They protected me."

The Oscar winner noted that since he and his family have remained "quiet" about his condition, people made assumptions, with Foxx jokingly referencing the rumors that he was blind, paralyzed or a clone.

"I did go through, I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," he said. "But I'm coming back and I'm able to work. So I want to thank the people that let me work, and I just wanna say that I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got."

He then became emotional, beginning to tear up as he shared that his journey has been "tough."

"I know they talk about people crying on videos. You know, you could do take two, but I'm not gonna do a take two," Foxx explained. "This, it is what it is. And if you see me out from now on, and every once in a while, I just burst into tears. It's because it's been tough, man. I was sick, man, but now I got my legs out under me, so you gonna see me out."

He concluded his post by again reiterating that he wants fans to remember him for his work, before signing off.

"I'm here on earth cause of God, man," Foxx said. "So I love all y'all. I just wanted to jump on here and let you know that I'm on my way back in love."

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star captioned his post, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️."

"This video just warmed my soul….Foxx you are needed man. We love you and we are forever with you," Hart wrote. "So glad to see my brother and so glad to see that you are in good spirits 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."

"I'm gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️," The Rock commented, while Queen Latifah said, "This is the moment I've been waiting for🙌 for you to be able to speak these words for your self! We love you, Jamie you are the best kind of person and always have been. We love you in this household.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Smith chimed in, writing, "Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now!"

Davis added, "God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, commented, "I love you Dad ❤️." Foxx also tagged his sister, Deidre, in the same thread, writing, "I love you sis you are the reason I made it."

See many more celebrity reactions Foxx's video in the screenshots, below.

Back in April, Foxx's family revealed the Ray star "experienced a medical complication" and was hospitalized for a severe, yet undisclosed medical emergency. Foxx was discharged in May, and was spotted in public for the rest time earlier this month. He was later seen out on various other occasions.