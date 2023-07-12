Blac Chyna Reveals Where Stands Now With Kardashians After Losing $100 Million Lawsuit

Getty

Chyna details co-parenting Dream with Rob Kardashian and how she feels about the reality TV family

It's been over a year since Blac Chyna lost her blowout $100 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian family.

And now the businesswoman (born Angela White) is speaking out on where she stands with the reality TV royals as she co-parents six-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian.

Chyna, 35, had sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, accusing them of interfering with her reality TV show Rob & Chyna. A Los Angeles jury unanimously sided with the Kardashians in the well-publicized decision in May of last year.

Now speaking with The Sun at a recent event, the model said there is zero negativity on her side of the fence going forward.

Of course like show discipline, what's right, what's wrong, but just really whatever it is that they want to do."

"As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there's never been anything negative. I don't talk about them," Chyna told the outlet. "I've never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it's all love.

When asked about challenges in coparenting with Rob, she said: "You know what, actually there are no challenges, everything's been going like really smooth, which I'm really grateful for."

She went on to insist: "They're good both sides, my side, and the fathers' side, the main focus is the kids and whatever it is that they are into, we gonna support."

"Of course like show discipline, what's right, what's wrong, but just really whatever it is that they want to do."

This is quite a different tune from the one she sung on Twitter right before the trial, telling followers: "When they got my #1 hit show killed... that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS."

"I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done," she added at the time.