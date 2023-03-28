Blac Chyna Lost 10 Pounds After Removing 2-Liter Coke Bottle Worth of Silicone from Butt

Getty

The reality star details the "very scary" side-effects of her injections, which took 8 hours to remove.

Blac Chyna had a weight lifted off her shoulders -- and a literal 10-pounds removed from her body -- thanks to her decision to get a butt reduction earlier this month.

The reality star -- who now goes by Angela White -- has been drastically changing her ways in 2023 after finding religion. As part of that journey, she's dissolved her face fillers, underwent breast and butt reductions, quit OnlyFans and even removed some of her tattoos.

Speaking with Access Hollywood about what work she had done before her decision to reverse it, White confirmed she had "a lot of procedures" done in the past. "This is my fifth boob job. I've had liposuction 3 times. I've had fillers, I had butt augmentation," she explained.

The most dangerous procedure were the silicone injections she got on her derriere when she was just 19. The work wasn't done by a specialist, she says.

"This is a regular person that's doing it, so they're getting whatever substance that they're doing and giving it to you," she said. "They're not telling you, 'Hey, you could possibly die.'"

While the doctor who removed the silicone warned that such injections can lead to infection, sepsis and death, White detailed the negative side-effects she experienced in the years after the procedure. "My rear end would get super inflamed and it would get very hard and very hot and it was very scary," she claimed.

She says it took an eight hour operation to rid her body of the silicone, telling Access she had 1,250 CCs -- or roughly "a two-liter Coke bottle, all in my booty" -- removed. She added she dropped 10 pounds from the removal alone. Following all her reversals, White told the outlet that when she looks in the mirror now she sees "beauty, I see wisdom, I see myself."

In another interview this week for the Why the Game Chose Me podcast, White also made it clear she's also not holding onto any old grudges with the Kardashians. She showed up to the taping in a shirt from Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which has Kardashian's own face front and center.

"Well, I love Dolce & Gabbana but I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim," she said during the interview. "She did a collaboration with Dolce and I respect it, and that's Dream's auntie."