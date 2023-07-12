Kate Hudson Shows Off Son Bingham's Drumming Skills in Series of Videos for His Birthday

Getty

Kate Hudson is wishing her son, Bingham, a happy birthday and showing off his drumming skills in the process.

The actress took to Instagram to share several videos of Bingham, and in most of them the now-12-year-old can be see drumming at different ages. Bingham follows in the musical footsteps of his father, Matt Bellamy of Muse fame.

"Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," captioned Hudson. "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways."

"He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!" continued the Glass Onion actress.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing 🎉🎂," she concluded. "We love you!"

Hudson, 44, shares 19-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 12-year-old Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.