Why Khloe Kardashian Feels Like 'Third Parent' to Rob's Daughter Dream, Has No Relationship with Blac Chyna

On The Kardashians, Khloe is asked whether Rob will ever return to the show, how her brother is doing now and explains why she's not close with Blac Chyna, despite her connection to Dream.

Aunt Koko was front and center on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as she opened up about her close relationship with her niece Dream while planning the child's sixth birthday.

Though Rob Kardashian didn't appear on camera, he was featured in the new hour speaking with sister Khloe Kardashian over the phone as they worked together for his daughter's big bash. He also shared her hand-written demands for the celebration, which included a DJ, ball pit, slime, bounce house, face paint, 3-tiered cake, "joke-teller" and a butterfly theme.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who follows the family that Khloe and her daughter True Thompson spend a lot of time with Rob and Blac Chyna's adorable child. In a confessional, Khloe explained that while "Rob does such an incredible job" raising the girl, she's also "just there to help whenever he needs" it.

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another ... but I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom," she added. "It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

For those who forgot, Chyna filed the $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, accusing them of defaming her, leading to the cancellation of her show "Rob & Chyna" with ex Rob Kardashian. The family came out victorious.

In the same confessional, Khloe was also asked whether she thinks Rob will ever return to their reality show full-time after retreating from the spotlight,

"I do think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, he does," Khloe responded. "I do know Rob has been through a lot personally. But he's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him. So I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

Cameras didn't catch him during Dream's party later in the hour, though he and Khloe fully delivered on the child's wish list. As she and Scott Disick celebrated, he praised Khloe for how involved she is in her niece's life.

"I can't believe you're basically somewhat of a coparent to Dream," he said, "you're like more than an aunt ... it's amazing." When she joked she was like "the third wheel," he said she was more like "the wheel that makes the car move."

"I feel like I'm a third parent for Dream," she added in a confessional. "I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom or whoever, it's important she gets it from whoever she gets it from."

"Dream is one of my babies too," she added, before saying that she also, generally, just loves "mothering people." She concluded, "It's so in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way."