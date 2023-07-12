Reese Witherspoon On How Ryan Phillippe & Jim Toth Divorces Differ

Getty

"It felt very out of control," the Legally Blonde star says as she breaks down a key difference

Reese Witherspoon says being able to tell fans directly, via social media, about her divorce from Jim Toth has been empowering.

The star noted, in a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the difference between her divorce from Ryan Phillippe a decade-and-a-half ago to what she is going through now.

Back in March Witherspoon split from Toth, with the former couple releasing a joint statement on Instagram.

"It's interesting what happened to me," the Legally Blonde star told Harper's. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she continued. "Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

"It's a vulnerable time for me," she added.

She then noted how busy her production company, lifestyle brand, and acting projects keep her.

"My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company," Witherspoon noted, "But that's okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you're just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that's okay."

"I think about how many other people are going through this experience," she concluded. "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

Witherspoon was married to Phillippe from 1999 to 2008 -- the two share 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon.

The star married Toth in 2011 and shares 10-year-old Tennessee James with him.

Earlier this year, Witherspoon and Toth shared to social media: "We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."