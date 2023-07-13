Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Cory Monteith on 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You Big Guy'

Getty

Lea Michele is remembering her ex Cory Monteith.

Early Thursday morning, on the 10th anniversary of the late Glee star's death, Michele shared a tribute to social media.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," she shared. "I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten."

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all," she continued. "I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together. 🤍"

She was seemingly referring to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 in March 2022.

Monteith died of an accidental drug overdose in 2013, while the show was still on the air. His death was written into the show, though the characters never alluded to how he died.

On the tribute episode, titled "The Quarterback," Michele performed Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" -- and shared last year that she's still never watched that hour of the show.

"It's the only one I've not seen," she shared. "Because I think if I don't watch it, it just kind of feels like Finn is still there. So this [song] is very special."