Barbara Corcoran's CA Residence Is a Double-Wide Mobile Home -- And She Loves It!

Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank fame just gave an exclusive look at her mobile home in California, which she invested a million dollars into, according to her.

TikTok star Caleb Simpson, who is known for touring nice homes and previously went to Corcoran's $15 million penthouse in New York City, also caught up with the star at her California residence.

"Who would have thought Barbara Corcoran would have her own trailer?" questioned Simpson at the start of his tour.

"It's called a double wide," she corrected before bringing him into the home.

"Here's my Taj Mahal," she continued. "Everything's little."

When asked how much money she put into this home, Corcoran responded that she got it for $800,000 and has since put $150,000.

"So you're in a million dollar home," she revealed.

Corcoran went on to show him the kitchen, where she noted that the blue tile was her "leftover tile from New York."

She also showed her love for her retro light blue fridge.

"Look how little it is," she said, revealing the inside contents. "It only has wine in it."

Simpson went on to share that he liked the home more than her NYC penthouse, and Corcoran agreed.

"So do I!" she responded.

She then showed him the bathroom, which she noted she put a "full-force head" on the shower, and the bedrooms. In the main bedroom, Corcoran let Simpson dive on the bed, his signature move for these videos.

Corcoran also shared the way that she obtained the property, noting that it was the stunning ocean view that made her fall in love with it.

"I saw this trailer park, and I liked this one the best because it had the best view," she said. "I knocked on her door and she said 'No, I'm not selling but I'll sell in a year' and I said, 'No, I really want it now.'"

"I said, 'But what if you can use it whenever you want for your life?'" continued Corcoran. "She said, 'Yeah, that'll be good' and she sold it to me!"