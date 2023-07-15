James Cameron Addresses Rumors He's Making an OceanGate Film

Getty

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," wrote the Titanic director, who previously weighed in on the Titan submersible tragedy.

James Cameron is setting the record straight on rumors that he's making a movie about OceanGate following the Titan submersible disaster.

On Saturday, the Titanic director posted a statement on his Instagram Story and Twitter, in which he shut down recent reports that he's creating a film about OceanGate, the company that offered expeditions to the Titanic shipwreck aboard its Titan vessel until the deadly submersible implosion last month that killed five people.

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," Cameron wrote. "I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

This comes after it was reported that the Oscar-winning filmmaker had allegedly been approached by a streaming network to direct a drama series about the Titan submersible tragedy.

Last month, after a five-day search for the missing Titan submersible, the Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the worst: the company's CEO and sub pilot Stockton Rush, as well as passengers Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, adventurer and billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic enthusiast and diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet all died aboard the vessel, which went missing shortly after its dive on Father's Day.

The Coast Guard also confirmed that debris found was consistent with a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," a discovery which they "immediately" relayed to the families.

Following the announcement that the five passengers were killed, Cameron shared his thoughts on the tragedy in an interview with ABC News, noting a comparison between the sinking of the Titanic and the Titan sub implosion.

The director also called out Titan captain and OceanGate co-CEO, Stockton Rush, for ignoring safety concerns.

"I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result," Cameron said.