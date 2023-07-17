Paul Rudd Cameos in Fan's Music Video After Meeting At Taylor Swift Concert

YouTube

Rudd appears as an odd ferret-loving mailman in a young fan's Indie music video, "A Good One."

Paul Rudd has made a fan's wildest dreams come true -- and all because of a chance encounter at a Taylor Swift concert.

Alternative musician Claud just released over the weekend a music video for their song A Good Thing starring Rudd as an awkward but lovable mail carrier (when is Rudd not likable?) -- and the story for how the cameo came about is heartwarming to say the least.

Claud shared a TikTok video -- aptly titled How I Got Paul Rudd to Make a Cameo in My Music Video -- on Sunday to explain how the MCU star appeared in their video.

The Indie songwriter said they passed by the VIP tent at a stop on Swift's Eras Tour and saw Rudd and decided to approach the 54-year-old actor.

"I was like, 'Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there’s a song on my album, the song is called "Paul Rudd,'" the 24-year-old musician began, explaining its name came from "trying to envision" themself being as "cool and confident and charismatic" as Rudd is on screen.

"He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, 'Send it to me. I'd love to hear your album,'" they continued.

Claud said Rudd actually emailed back to say "he loved the album." Emboldened with this response, the singer took the opportunity to ask Rudd if he'd consider appearing in the music video for their latest single "A Good One," – with Rudd happily accepting.

"It was the best day of my life," they explained, adding that Rudd, "stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside."

Appearing as an oversharing mail carrier terrible at his job, Rudd began the song by knocking at Claud’s door only to attempt to hand the singer nearly every piece of mail in his bag as he spoke about his ferret having "something wrong with his eye."

As Rudd's character handed Claud a gift from their girlfriend, he quickly responded, "Girlfriend? I wish I had a girlfriend. I just have a ferret."

Rudd makes one more appearance in the video after the initial scene where he dances along the sidewalk with Claud.