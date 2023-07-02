Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: All The Celebs Who Have Attended So Far

Getty

From Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid to Paul Rudd to Emily Ratajkowski to Hoda Kotb to Jennifer Lawrence to Blake Lively ... the list of stars who double as Swifties just goes on and on

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour have been nearly impossible for fans to get their hands on but for some lucky celebrity Swifties, they've got the VIP hookup.

Since the tour kicked off in March, tons of famous faces have made appearances at the shows, from Taylor's BFF Selena Gomez to formerly rumored beau Matty Healy. For those who were able to snag a seat to one of Taylor's sold out shows, they're sure to have a blast -- and just might get caught singing their hearts out by other fans!

Find out who's showed up to the Eras Tour so far…

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez was joined by her little sister Gracie when they stepped out to see the show in Arlington, Texas back in April. Selena rocked one of Taylor’s cardigans while Gracie opted for a “Speak Now” inspired dress. After the show, Selena shared a video from the audience, writing that she was proud of her best friend.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” Selena wrote.

2. Gigi Hadid & Lily Aldridge

Taylor’s model pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge, who were both featured in her “Bad Blood” music video, showed up to the Eras Tour stop in Nashville. Fans spotted the pair rocking out in the audience and singing along to all of her hits. Gigi also stopped by Taylor’s show in Philadelphia the following weekend.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was first spotted at the Eras Tour on night one of her three-night stint in Nashville -- sparking dating rumors between the musicians. Matty then was seen showing his support at numerous other shows and hanging with Taylor’s friends and family. At one point, he even took the stage with Phoebe Bridgers, who was opening for Taylor at the time. However, sources soon after said the rumored romance ended rather swiftly. That news came after previous controversial statements from Healy were resurfaced online.

Blake Lively stopped by Taylor’s shows in Philadelphia in May and brought along her oldest daughters, Inez and James. The sweet sisters even appeared to get a shoutout from Taylor who said hi to the family in the middle of her set. Later in the evening, Taylor mentioned her use of the names James, Inez and Betty as a part of her “Folklore” album -- which was sure to be special for Blake’s daughters.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had a date night at Taylor’s show in Philadelphia. Keith even shared a video of the pair dancing along to Taylor’s song “Style” and gave a shout out to all the Swifties that they had met who had “showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When Jennifer Lawrence attended Taylor’s show in Philadelphia, she was also presented with a variety of friendship bracelets from Swifties. In a video shared on TikTok, Jennifer could be seen waving to fans and then accepting a few more bracelets from nearby concert-goers.

Lena Dunham celebrated her birthday while watching Taylor perform in Philadelphia on May 13. Since it was her special day, Taylor even gave Lena the honor of picking out the “surprise song” of the evening -- and opted for “Forever & Always.”

Lena also later attended Taylor’s Foxborough show, despite the rainy weather. On Instagram, Lena praised her friend for the incredible performance in the wet conditions.

"Nothing on this earth like an @taylorswift rain show - momentous, historic, joyful. Did I cry? Scream? Dance with my one good knee? YES YES YES. So proud of this extraterrestrial force and the proud joy & community she creates (all while serving voice, moves and spirit in torrential downpour.) A forever kinda memory,” Lena wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stepped out at Taylor’s show in New Jersey, further sparking dating rumors between the duo at the time. Fans spotted the pair showing plenty of PDA while standing in the VIP section and dancing along to all of Taylor’s hits. One fan even captured Shawn and Camila cozying up while Taylor performed “Lover.”

Bradley Cooper and his six-year-old daughter Lea had a night out together at one of Taylor’s shows in New Jersey. During the show, one fan captured a cute video of the father-daughter duo dancing along to “Shake It Off.”

10. Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, who were featured in Taylor’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” stopped by her show in New Jersey. The couple were also joined at the concert by their friend Aaron Rodgers. Keleigh later shared a recap of the event, posting videos dancing alongside Miles and Aaron.

“48 hours in ERAs heaven☁️🌼🎉🍾💙💜🌷” Keleigh wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cara Delevingne happened to attend the same Eras Tour date as her “Bad Blood” co-star Mariska Hargitay and the duo had a mini reunion during the show. Mariska took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo, writing, “@caradelevingne and me had a lil #BadBlood reunion #Mother’sChucker #Justice #BandAidsDon’tFixBulletHoles 🖤🔥🖤🔥"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chloë Grace Moretz had the best time at Taylor’s show in Las Vegas, joining a group of friends for a weekend getaway. Following the trip, Chloë shared pictures and videos from the concert, saying thank you for the epic adventure.

“Thank you @wynnlasvegas for making our TSwift dreams come true ✨ @casaplaya.wynn @delilahlv always the best time in Vegas ❤️❤️❤️,” Chloë wrote.

Emma Watson made an appearance at Taylor’s show in Las Vegas where she was spotted hanging out with the Haim sisters. In a video captured by a fan, Emma could be seen clapping and dancing to one of Taylor’s songs.

The Haim sisters got in on the Eras Tour fun a little early, stopping by a few of Taylor’s shows ahead of their gig as opening act for some of her later tour dates. During Taylor’s opening night show in Arizona, the trio were spotted dancing alongside Emma Stone and Laura Dern.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Emily Ratajkowski had a night out at one of Taylor’s New Jersey shows, hanging in the VIP section with Phoebe Bridgers. In a video shared to TikTok, Emily could be seen singing and dancing along to “Style,” jokingly captioning the post that she was in her “Swiftie Era.”

Bethenny Frankel brought her daughter Bryn to Taylor’s show in Philadelphia, marking the 13-year-old’s first ever concert. The mother-daughter duo dressed up in all pink attire for the special event and Bethenny later praised Taylor for being a great role model.

"This is my girl. Only for her would I drive two hours on a Friday to give her a special treat. LOVE was in the air in Philly, hometown to @taylorswift!" Bethenny wrote on Instagram. "She is a great role model for my sweet girl Bryn. She was perfectly punctual (which is a first in my lifetime) and performed her heart out for all three hours — singing, guitar, and piano. She truly is a triple threat who deserves every ounce of her success. I rarely say, 'I couldn't do what she does,' but that was a performance of a lifetime. She now has a new fan."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Emma Stone stepped out for the opening night of the Eras Tour in Arizona -- and came completely ready to rock out. In a video taken by a fan sitting near the VIP section, Emma could be seen giving it her all while singing along to “You Belong With Me.”

Gal Gadot brought two of her children with her to catch one of Taylor’s New Jersey tour dates. In an Instagram story, Gal admitted that one of her daughters got a little bit sleepy midway through the show.

“Even with one happy and sleepy child, I had the best time. @taylorswift you’re an inspiration,” Gal captioned a video, later adding, “Simply an amazing performer and fantastic role model.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Reese Witherspoon was joined by her daughter Ava Phillippe and a gal pal while attending one of Taylor’s shows in Nashville. After the concert, Reese shared a video of Taylor performing “Bejeweled” and commended Taylor and her team for the incredible night.

“What a night to remember ! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans ✨The stellar song choices , inspired choreography, other-worldly art design ... an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY .. thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight,” Reese captioned the video.

Maya Hawke was spotted attending one of Taylor’s shows in Nashville where she hung out in the VIP tent with Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and singer Samia. In a video recorded by a fan, Maya could be seen chatting with Gigi before the start of the show.

21. Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin stepped out to see Taylor perform during her last night in New Jersey. Not only did the couple have a blast at the show, but they decided to continue the experience by heading to Chicago for her next set of shows in the Windy City.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor attended one of Taylor’s tour dates at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While the couple didn’t post about their outing, a fan did manage to capture a photo of the duo hanging out in the VIP section.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Laura Dern was joined by her two kids, Ellery and Jaya, for the opening night of the Eras Tour. Laura, who played the evil stepmother in the “Bejeweled” music video, even got the chance to go backstage to say hi to Taylor and snap a photo together.

“Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found family. #ErasTour,” Laura wrote on Instagram.

In March, Shania Twain showed her support for Taylor when she stepped out at one of her shows in Las Vegas. Shania watched the concert from a box and later shared a video dancing along to “Blank Space,” writing, “What a show!”

Emma Roberts also proved to be a big fan of Taylor’s hit “Style” as a fan captured her dancing along to the song during one of the Las Vegas shows. In the video, Emma could be seen singing while a friend captured the moment on their phone.

Ellen Pompeo and her daughters Stella and Sienna had a family night out at one of Taylor’s shows in Las Vegas. Ellen, who was featured in Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video, appeared to even take a party bus to the event! In a video later posted to her Instagram story, Ellen shared a clip of Sienna lip-syncing along to “Blank Space,” getting the party started on the way.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When Maren Morris attended one of Taylor’s New Jersey shows, she poked some fun at the massive size of the packed arena. In a TikTok, Maren panned to the crowd while singing "You Belong With Me,” jokingly captioning the video, “She's gonna be huge one day!” In the caption she added, “Just a tiny club show.”

Sabrina Carpenter may be in the middle of her own tour, but she made some time to stop by one of Taylor’s shows in Philadelphia. In a video filmed by one of her fans, Sabrina and her sister could be seen hanging out in the VIP section while getting ready for the show.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Paul Rudd showed his support for Taylor at her show in New Jersey and some lucky fans even got to interact with the actor. Before the concert got started, a group of fans got the chance to give Paul a friendship bracelet -- and he even showed them the “13” he had written on his hand!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Friends Molly Ringwald and Lin Manuel Miranda had a night out with their families at one of Taylor’s shows in New Jersey. Molly, who was joined by her daughter Adele, and Lin Manuel, who was accompanied by his wife Vanessa, enjoyed the show from the exclusive VIP section.

“…what if I told you I’m a mastermind (@taylorswift ftw, what an incredible show),” Lin Manuel captioned a selfie with Molly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Danica Patrick and some of her gal pals had the ultimate Swifties night out at the opening show of the tour in Arizona. On Instagram, Danica shared a series of selfies as well as a few videos from the concert. Looking back, Danica explained that she was simply having too much fun to remember to take more photos.

“We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos. @taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life," Danica wrote.

Mike Myers was spotted with his family while attending one of Taylor’s New Jersey concerts. Although he didn't post about the event, one fan captured a video of Mike and his daughters heading into the VIP section before the concert began.

In April, Billy Joel took his family to a night out at Taylor’s show in Tampa. Billy, along with his wife Alexis and their daughters Della and Remy, even got the chance to go backstage and meet Taylor before the show.

“Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show! #swifties #taylorswift #theerastour,” Billy wrote on Instagram.

Diplo may have some history with Taylor but it seems that they’ve put it all behind them. The DJ stepped out for one of Taylor’s shows in Las Vegas, sharing videos to his Instagram story from the show. In one post, he joked that he “kinda” knew the lyrics while dancing to “Anti-Hero.”

Hoda Kotb attended one of Taylor Swift’s New Jersey shows -- and she got there just like everyone else! Hoda hopped on a New Jersey Transit train along with hundreds of Swifties and documented the experience with a selfie with a ton of other fans.

“@njtransit was the only way to get to @taylorswift Epic concert friday night!! Xo,” Hoda wrote on Instagram.