Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: White Party Host Michael Rubin Weighs In

Getty

Michael Rubin is addressing the dating rumors that sparked between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady after his white party earlier this month.

Rubin spoke with ET last week, where he addressed the link between the two stars.

"Honestly, they're just friends," said the Fanatics CEO, "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."

"Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much," added Rubin. "So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors."

"We always want to laugh about it," he added.

In May, a source told ET that "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home."

Brady and Kardashian sparked dating rumors when the two were seen mingling at Rubin's celebrity-filled white party.