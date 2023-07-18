'Terrified' Woman Shocked to Find Man Hiding in Backseat During Late Night Drive Home, Say Police

Yarmouth Police Department

After a light came on inside her car, she checked the back seat ... and was shocked by what she saw.

Stop us if you've heard this urban legend before.

A woman in Cape Cod, Massachusetts was left "terrified" after she allegedly discovered a stranger hiding in her backseat while driving home alone in the middle of the night.

According to the Yarmouth Police Department, an officer came across a vehicle he thought was disabled around 1am, only to find a woman outside the car trying to call 911. "She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just occurred," read a press release.

"The woman said she did not notice anything out of the ordinary after leaving her friend's house, but a short time later a light came on inside her car while driving," the release continued. "As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head."

"She said it was so creepy and that she was terrified," cops told WBZ News, as the police report noted that she "began to scream" upon the discovery ... before the male did the same. According to authorities, the "extremely frightened" woman then began to drive "erratically," as the person in the backseat "fell out of the open rear door of the car."

Cops later arrested 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos and charged him with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime. He entered a not guilty plea; his bail was set to $3,000.