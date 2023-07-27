Verdict Reached for Woman Accused of Dismembering, Decapitating Lover Before 'Playing' with His Remains

Law & Crime

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before delivering their verdict. While Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion on all counts, the trial isn't over just yet.

Schabusiness was accused of choking her lover to death during a drug-fueled sex romp before dismembering him and was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, whose severed head was discovered by his own mother in her basement on February 23, 2022.

She initially entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

According to local reports, jurors began their deliberations around 4:50pm and returned around 5:40pm on Wednesday. Schabusiness did not appear to react when the verdict was read.

Though she was found guilty of the charges against her, the trial now moves into a second phase, where the jury will determine whether Schabusiness "is not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect" at the time the crime was committed. The verdict here will decide whether she'll be sent to prison or -- if found not responsible -- a mental health institution.

At this time, her defense team will present their case for insanity.

The trial for Schabusiness began on Monday.

She was initially placed under arrest after Thyrion's mother discovered his head in a bucket in the basement of her home -- and said Taylor was the last person to see her son alive.

When they went to her home, police said her clothes were covered in dried blood. Searching a minivan, they found a crock pot box containing "additional human body parts including legs." Police asked Schabusiness what happened; she replied: "That is a good question."

In an interview video showed to the court on Wednesday, Schabusiness told investigators she had spent the day with the victim smoking meth. After arriving at his mother's home, they started having sex, and incorporated chains.

She said that Thyrion's face turned purple and he began coughing up blood, but she "still didn't stop" and he died within 3-5 minutes. Schabusiness said she "didn't want him to die" because he was her "buddy," but she "wanted to see what would happen" and "kept on going." When asked if she realized she would kill him, she replied, "I felt bad, I was like, damn, he's gonna be wheezing after this, I might as well just kill him."

She then told cops she "played with him a little bit" after she realized he was dead. She said she also performed oral sex on his body, played with his penis and used a sex toy on the corpse, as well as herself.

Schabusiness also said she "cuddled" his body. "I was sucking and cutting at the same time," she said.

When asked how she dismembered him, she said she grabbed four knives from the kitchen, including a bread knife. Schabusiness said she left the home because she "kept on hearing footsteps" and gun shots -- telling Graf, "It was a weird night." She added that when she got back to her place, she didn't tell her roommate about what happened to Shad -- and began laughing when saying she left "body parts in the van, he's gotta get that out, I forgot about that."

When asked if she felt what happened was "the right thing to do," she replied, "No, I did it anyway." When told she'll likely be going to jail, she said, "I didn't know that" -- but added, "Oh f--- yeah, this s--- was f----ed up" when asked, "If somebody kills somebody and dismembers them, do you not think that person should go to jail?"