Accused Killer Exclaims 'I Got Lazy,' Says She 'Forgot' Lover's Decapitated Head In Grisly Interrogation Video

"I liked the head ... I wanted the head," she says in disturbing footage shown during the murder trial in which she's accused of decapitating and dismembering her lover before she "played with" and "cuddled" his remains.

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

The interrogation room interview between the woman accused of dismembering and decapitating her lover has been officially released.

Suspect Taylor Schabusiness is accused of choking her lover to death during a drug-fueled sex romp before dismembering him and has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, whose severed head was discovered by his own mother in her basement on February 23, 2022. She entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

On Day 3 of her trial on Wednesday, Green Bay Police Department Detective David Graf took the stand and opened up about his interviews with Schabusiness after her arrest. As part of his testimony, video footage of the interviews was shown to the jury.

"I hate this f---ing outfit," she's seen saying at the top of the footage, while wearing a yellow jumper provided to her after booking. When told that Shad's mother's home was filled with blood and that they found Shad's head, she responded, "That's f---ed up"; she also said the rest of his body was "there, inside his house" and claimed she "blacked out" while there.

"There was this chain thing, right? And I was playing around with it ... he put it around his neck, while we were playing around and s--- and I was tugging on it," she continued, saying the two had used meth, before claiming she just had a "weird flashback" about what happened.

"I don't even know anymore. I was riding him like a donkey, I started pulling and I don't know," said Schabusiness, saying it was a form of "kinky" foreplay, but then she "just didn't stop." She added, "I don't know why I didn't stop," explaining to detectives that she liked to strangle others and believed he liked having it done to him as well.

She said that his face turned purple and he began coughing up blood, but she "still didn't stop" and he died within 3-5 minutes. Schabusiness said she "didn't want him to die" because he was her "buddy," but she "wanted to see what would happen" and "kept on going." When asked if she realized she would kill him, she replied, "I felt bad, I was like, damn, he's gonna be wheezing after this, I might as well just kill him."

She then told cops she "played with him a little bit" after she realized he was dead. She said she also performed oral sex on his body, played with his penis and used a sex toy on the corpse, as well as herself. Schabusiness also said she "cuddled" his body. "I was sucking and cutting at the same time," she said.

At one point during the interview Schabusiness said she "liked the head." She exclaimed, "I know I forgot the head, I wanted the head," before saying that she did bring "a foot maybe, a leg maybe" with her when she left. "I was gonna bring it all ... I got lazy and that's what I did," she continued, telling detectives where she left his head in a bucket by the stairs.

When asked how she dismembered him, she said she grabbed four knives from the kitchen, including a bread knife. Schabusiness said she left the home because she "kept on hearing footsteps" and gun shots -- telling Graf, "It was a weird night." She added that when she got back to her place, she didn't tell her roommate about what happened to Shad -- and began laughing when saying she left "body parts in the van, he's gotta get that out, I forgot about that."

Schabusiness also claimed that at one point, Shad's mother Tara came downstairs to drop off the family cat, but couldn't pinpoint when that happened or if she saw anything. She also said she was "tweaking" and "didn't mean for all of this to happen," telling the detective, "I'm sorry."

When asked if she felt what happened was "the right thing to do," she replied, "No, I did it anyway." When told she'll likely be going to jail, she said, "I didn't know that" -- but added, "Oh f--- yeah, this s--- was f----ed up" when asked, "If somebody kills somebody and dismembers them, do you not think that person should go to jail?"

Graf testified that a lot of the details she provided regarding the location of drugs, chains and body parts matched up with what was found at the scene.