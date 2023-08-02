Gwyneth Paltrow Invites Fans Stay With Her for Goop-y Sleepover in Montecito Guesthouse

Airbnb / Getty

"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connection," says Paltrow, who is inviting fans to stay at her palatial estate via Airbnb

Ever dream of living it up in Gwyneth Paltrow's guest house? Soon, you'll be able to!

The actress and Goop founder is teaming up with Airbnb to let people stay in her guesthouse and spend an evening with Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Airbnb

Airbnb

On Tuesday, Paltrow posted to Instagram announcing the collaboration.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," she captioned her post. "@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night."

Airbnb

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal," continued Paltrow. "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

Booking will be available on August 15th at 10am PST.

Airbnb

Airbnb

In the video accompanying her post, Paltrow gives a tour of her guest house and shows the wine room where guests can dine with her and Falchuk. The official Airbnb listing notes that there will be a "guided transcendental meditation session," a spa day with Goop products, a Goop Kitchen meal. The stay is for two guests on September 9th, and it's still unclear on how much the stay will cost and how a guest will be chosen.