Ireland Baldwin 'Takes Pride' Breastfeeding Daughter Holland with 'These Milk Jugs'

Instagram

"Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters," shared Ireland.

Ireland Baldwin celebrated International Breastfeeding Day this week by opening up about her decision to breastfeed her three-month-old daughter Holland.

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding the baby girl -- who's face was kept just out of frame -- to assure her followers that a "fed baby is all that matters," no matter which route a mother takes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I think yesterday was international breastfeeding day? Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters," she began.

"To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed," revealed Ireland. "I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there. She was supplemented with formula and still gets formula/breast milk combo!"

"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs," she continued. "I also love that she's taking well to all of the options!"

She also left her audience with one final encouraging note: "Regardless of what you're doing, just know, you're doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn't told you that lately."

Ireland is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, with Holland being the first of their grandchildren. Ireland welcomed the baby girl earlier this year in May, with boyfriend RAC.