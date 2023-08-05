Ryan Gosling Surprises Greta Gerwig with a Barbie Flash Mob For Her Birthday

Getty

Barbie star Ryan Gosling put his Ken-ergy to great use by giving director Greta Gerwig an epic birthday surprise.

As shown in a video posted to the Barbie movie's Instagram and TikTok accounts on Friday, the actor -- who, of course, played the lead Ken in the film -- sent Gerwig a flashmob on her 40th birthday.

In the clip, above, Gerwig can be seen sitting on a Pilates reformer, seemingly in the middle of a workout, before a male dancer -- aka a "Ken" -- began dancing to "I'm Just Ken," Gosling's now-hit song from the film.

More Kens join in, performing a choreographed routine, with Gerwig smiling and laughing as she watched the amazing performance. The music then switched to Dua Lipa's song from the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance the Night," and female dancers -- aka "Barbies" -- entered the studio one by one, before the Barbies and Kens all joined together, and performed a group routine.

The flash mob ended with the dancers all striking a final pose, and yelling, "Happy Birthday, Greta!"

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker -- who appeared to be emotional -- applauded the dancers, before the clip cut to Gerwig giving out hugs.

"As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!" read the clip's caption. "Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!"