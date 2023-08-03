Eva Mendes Dances Night Away to Song From Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie'

Instagram/Getty

The actress continues to show support for Gosling's role as Ken on social media.

Eva Mendes is supporting longtime partner Ryan Gosling's new movie, Barbie, in the grooviest way possible!

The Ghost Rider actress was seen dancing in a new Instagram video to Dua Lipa's Dance the Night Away on Wednesday; In addition to Lipa appearing in the movie as a mermaid, the song is also featured on the film's soundtrack.

Dressed in a beautiful floral green dress with a plunging neckline, the actress is seen coming down a flight of stairs barefoot, before letting the disco beats take over her body.

"Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition?" Mendes asked in the caption, referencing her expression as she gleefully sways down the stairs in the clip.

This wouldn't be the first time Mendes has shown support for Gosling's box office behemoth. In addition to dancing the night away, the actress was seen in another recent post posing in a Ken-themed T-shirt featuring Gosling.

"Got that real big Kenergy," she jokingly captioned the image, adding, "Coz girls is players too."

The Hitch star also proceeded to praise Gosling online through two back to back galleries of photos and videos of her partner.

"One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG," Mendes wrote in the caption, referencing Gerwig comparing Gosling to a combination of Marlon Brando, Gene Wilder, John Barrymore and John Travolta.

One of the photos featured Mendes and Gosling from their movie The Place Beyond The Pines.

Mendes and Gosling have been publicly together since filming The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011; however, their romance has been notoriously private. They share two children, Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7, who Gosling has said to have inspired his widely applauded role as Ken.

"It was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway. That I might just hold off on them seeing the full Kenergy," the La La Land star shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "They've seen a lot of pieces of [the film] and helped me a lot with it. They were a huge inspiration for me."