Rebel Wilson Says Her Pitch Perfect Contract Banned Her From Losing Weight

The actress -- who starred as "Fat Amy" in the musical comedy films -- said she wasn't allowed to lose "more than 10 pounds."

Rebel Wilson has revealed her "Pitch Perfect" contract contained restrictions about her weight.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy," the actress -- who starred as "Fat Amy" in the musical comedy films -- said she wasn't allowed to lose more than "10 pounds" during the several years she appeared in the film franchise.

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie," Wilson, 42, told host Alex Cooper. "You can't lose, I think it's not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight [that's] in your contract."

Because of her contract, Wilson said she "wait[ed] until 'Pitch Perfect' seemed like it was over" before she started her weight loss journey.

"Pitch Perfect" was released in 2012, and two sequels -- "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Pitch Perfect 3" -- were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Before and during the years she starred in the "Pitch Perfect" movies, Wilson also appeared in the 2011 comedy, "Bridesmaids," and the 2016 romantic comedy, "How to Be Single."

According to Wilson, she was typecast because of her weight.

"I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend," she explained. "It's so hard because I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

As her 40th birthday approached, the "Isn't It Romantic" star said she wanted to start her health journey, noting that it began with her desire to have children in the future.

"I went to see a fertility doctor, and he was like, 'You'd have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,'" she recalled. "It really hit me hard, because I was living a fantastic bigger life."

The "Senior Year" star previously opened up about how a visit to a fertility doctor in 2019 sparked her 80 lb weight loss journey.

During an interview with People in May 2022, Wilson said the doctor told her that if she were "healthier," it would increase her chances of freezing and harvesting viable eggs.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,'" she recalled. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

From then "The Hustle" star said she committed to a "year of health" back in 2020 and lost over 80 lbs, "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

She also revealed that her transformation eventually evolved into addressing how to take care of herself emotionally.