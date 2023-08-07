Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Getty

For the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star, identifying as pansexual means he's "able to be attracted across the board."

Wayne Brady just opened up about his sexuality.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star declared, "I am pansexual."

"To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place," the 51-year-old actor told the outlet, noting he was likely "completely messing up the dictionary meaning" of the word.

"I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there," he added, before he quipped, "Bisexual — with an open mind!"

Brady has been married twice in the past to women; first to Diana Lasso from 1993-1005 and then to dancer Mandie Taketa from 199-2006. He and Taketa share daughter Maile, 20.

Brady told the outlet his second ex-wife was actually the first one he came out to and both she and their daughter seemingly had no acceptance issues. "I just said, 'Great.' As I knew coming out would help him be happier," said Taketa -- while Maile added, "I just said, 'Okay.'"

He explained that while he's been attracted to men in the past, he's never dated one before -- saying he "always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today's world, and it's scary as s---."

Brady also noted he's currently single and "not dating yet." For now, he's working on himself, before "Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people."

According to the GLAAD Glossary of LGBTQ terms, Pansexual is used to "describe a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity."

The organization adds that it's also "one of several terms under the bi+ umbrella."