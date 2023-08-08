How Riley Keough Honored Both Elvis and Brother Benjamin with Newborn Daughter's Name

Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter reveals her own baby girl's name and opens up about having the child via surrogate for the first time.

The memory of both Elvis Presley and his grandson, Riley Keough's brother Benjamin, live on through Keough's newborn daughter.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star's husband Ben Smith-Petersen revealed the couple secretly welcomed a daughter last year while he read a tribute on behalf of his wife during Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service at Graceland back in January.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for a new cover story, Keough confirmed the child was born via surrogate in August 2022, before revealing her full name as Tupelo Storm Smith-Peterson. Though she thought the two were being subtle by naming her after The King's hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, everything changed after Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie was released later that year.

"It's funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie. I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family -- it's not like Memphis or something," she told the publication. "Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

Storm, meanwhile, is a tribute to her late brother Benjamin Storm Keough, who died in 2020 at the age of 27.

Opening up about her surrogate, she told Vanity Fair surrogacy is "a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people." She added, "I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff," referring to her own battle with Lyme disease.

"This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right," Keough said of motherhood. "I don't think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That's ... Very important to me."