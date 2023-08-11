Jason Momoa 'Devastated' by Destruction of Maui Wildfires, Celebs Share Ways to Help

Instagram/Getty

Native Hawai'ian Jason Momoa is among many celebrities sharing their devastation over the deadly forest fires on Maui that wiped out the city of Lahaina, displacing more than 1,300 people and killing at least 55.

As Maui continues to grapple with the ongoing devastations of wildfires that started Tuesday, Jason Momoa is among many celebs speaking out on social media. The native Hawai'ian has been sharing links for ways people can help, as well as updates on the tragedy itself.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires," he captioned a reshare from 'Āina Momona. The local organization is raising funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support relief efforts.

The informative share features video and still images of the fires themselves, as well as information as to how this happened. "On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather led to widespread wildfires across the island of Maui," the organization wrote.

He followed this with another share, this one featuring side-by-side comparisons of the same section of Lahaina before and after it was destroyed by the wildfires.

At least 55 people have died, according to the Associated Press, with more than 1,300 people displaced and nearly 11,000 still without power on Thursday. More than a thousand structures have burned to the ground. President Biden has declared the affected area a major disaster area, opening up federal funding.

Authorities said the fires were moving so fast, there wasn't time to use the island's emergency sirens, leaving residents to figure out what was happening only when they saw fire or heard explosions. Many were forced into the ocean to avoid the rapidly-advancing flames or had to flee on foot.

The disaster is the state's deadliest since a tsunami in 1960 which killed 61 people on the Big Island. Governor Josh Green conceded on Thursday, that this crisis may yet surpass that, as they expect the death toll to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Several Hollywood stars are among those encouraging their fans and followers to donate to relief efforts and all those who've had their lives turned upside down due to this natural disaster.

Maui residents Carlos and Alex PenaVega assured their fans on his Instagram Stories that they weren't in Hawai'i when disaster struck, but they have "so many friends and family members who have lost their homes, family members and friends who didn't make it."

They also said that from what they've heard from loved ones on the ground in Maui, "whatever you're seeing in photos and pictures doesn't compare to what's happening."

The couple admitted that they don't even know if their home is still standing or damaged, "but honestly, it doesn't even matter. I am so focused on the people of Maui, and especially the people in Lahaina because it's gone."

Hawaii News Now reported that Oprah Winfrey was on the ground in Maui, where she is among the island's largest private landholders, with more than a thousand acres in Kula and Hana. She was spotted with victims at an emergency shelter, where she promised to buy supplies for them.

Kelly Hu, who was Miss Hawaii USA back in 1993, shared a link to Maui Rapid Response for donations, which was recommended to her by a journalist friend from Maui. She also shared some of her memories of the two years she grew up on the island with her grandparents.

"If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to experience the splendor of this island please find it in your heart to donate to help people who will be affected by this fire for years to come," she shared in the caption.

Mick Fleetwood shared that his restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front St., was among the buildings destroyed by the fire. "Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss," he shared on Instagram.

"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," he continued. "On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come."

"Weird Al" Yankovic lives on the east side of the island with his wife Suzanne. Assuring his fans that they are safe, Suzanne took to Instagram to say that residents "on the east side of Maui are coming together with clothes, food, shelter and other donations for those affected on this beautiful island."