The Chrisleys Returning to Reality TV, New Series Will Follow Family Amid Todd & Julie's Prison Sentences

The Chrisleys are coming back to reality TV.

On Monday, Scout Productions revealed it's developing a new series featuring the Chrisley family following the 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best. The new series will follow the "pivotal next chapter" for Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe, and "Nanny" Faye Chrisley as the family patriarch and matriarch -- Todd and Julie Chrisley -- serve time in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

According to a Scout Productions press release, the upcoming series -- which is currently untitled -- "will show the Chrisley family as they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

"In the wake of the family's legal troubles after Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences, this next iteration for the family marks the continuation of their story after their historic TV run on reality juggernaut, Chrisley Knows Best."

As noted in the release, Savannah, 26, said "the time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions."

"They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," she continued, adding, "We're so happy to be back."

Rob Eric, the Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, also spoke about the new series, saying, "Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling. They're ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story."

Chrisley Knows Best ran for 10 seasons on USA. The series -- which focused on Todd, Julie, and their family -- first premiered in 2014 and spawned the spinoff series, Growing Up Chrisley, which followed Savannah and Chase, 27. Both shows were canceled after Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison. Chrisley Knows Best aired its finally episode in March.

In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given seven. The couple reported to jail on January 17 after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd, 54, is serving his time in a Florida prison, and Julie, 50, is facing lockdown in Kentucky. The couple will also be required to undergo 16 months of probation after their release.

The news of the Chrisleys returning to reality television comes after Savannah shared that the family was working on developing a new series back in February.

On an episode of her Unlocked podcast, she said the project will "touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," per People.

"Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well," Savannah added.