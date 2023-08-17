Angelina Jolie Says Her Daughter Vivienne Is 'Serious About Theatre,' Hires 15-Year-Old as Her Assistant

Getty

The Oscar winner -- who is producing the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders -- also explained why Vivienne "reminds" her of her late mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand.

It looks like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne has an interest in the arts like her famous parents!

In a statement shared with multiple outlets earlier this week, Jolie shared a rare comment about her youngest daughter, revealing that Vivienne is "serious about theatre."

And according to E! News, the 48-year-old Oscar winner -- who is producing the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders -- has hired Vivienne as her volunteer assistant on the musical.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," said Jolie, whose mom was late actress, Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Jolie shares Vivienne with ex Brad Pitt. The former couple also shares kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin, Knox.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jolie will serve as a lead producer on The Outsiders musical production, which is based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel and the 1993 Francis Ford Coppola film. The musical adaption -- which premiered at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year -- will be heading to Broadway.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production," Jolie told Deadline. "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."