Kristin Chenoweth Announces Death of Birth Mom Lynn, Shares Heartfelt Tribute

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed," wrote the actress, who first met her birth mother in 2012.

Kristin Chenoweth is mourning the death of her birth mother.

On Saturday, the actress announced on Instagram that her birth mom, Lynn, had passed away. Chenoweth -- who was adopted as an infant and first met Lynn in 2012 -- shared a heartfelt tribute to her birth mother, calling her an "angel" and praising her "light" and love of the arts.

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn," she began in the post's caption, which featured a series of photos of herself and Lynn from over the years. "The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!"

"The mother of beautiful Jennifer and darling Chris," she added. "Man she loved her kids!"

Chenoweth went on to share that she "became fans" of several musicians -- including Stevie, Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and her biological father, Billy Ethridge, -- while Lynn was pregnant with her.

"The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today," she wrote.

Continuing her post, Chenoweth recalled the first time she met Lynn, before opening up about their relationship.

"Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was,' she said. "I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her 'thank you.' Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day!"