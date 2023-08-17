Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence On Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Getty

Kellie Pickler is speaking out about her late husband Kyle Jacobs' death for the first time.

In a statement shared with People on Thursday, which marked six months since her husband's passing, the 37-year-old country singer broke her silence on Jacobs' death and expressed her gratitude toward those who have sent their love and support.

Jacobs died by suicide on February 17 at the age of 49.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" Pickler began. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," she said. "It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

The American Idol alum went on to share that she plans on having an "intimate memorial" for Jacobs "later this fall," noting that it's "what Kyle would have wanted."

Pickler then concluded her message by signing off, writing, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

Pickler and Jacobs started dating in 2008, and got engaged in 2010. The couple tied the knot in 2011.

A few years later, Pickler and Jacobs starred in the reality series, I Love Kellie Pickler, which aired for three seasons from 2015 to 2017 on CMT.