Blac Chyna Shows Off Six-Pack Abs in Intense Workout Video

The former reality star is continuing her health journey after reversing many of her cosmetic procedures

Blac Chyna is astounding fans with her fitness transformation.

The businesswoman has been making good on her vow to put her health first after reversing many of her cosmetic procedures.

Over the weekend, Chyna shared two videos to Instagram of herself working out -- and fans were stunned seeing her six-pack abs and toned physique.

"Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there [are] endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all," she wrote.

Many fire emojis were dropped in the comments -- while one fan noted: "This is hard work, doctors can't give you this kind of body."

Chyna, born Angela White, also teased a new brand -- Hearts Pure Fitness -- which seems to be in the pipeline.