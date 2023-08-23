Jennifer Aniston Blasts Cancel Culture: 'Is There No Redemption?'

Getty

Jennifer Aniston has given her thoughts on cancel culture in a new interview.

Speaking with Wall Street Journal Magazine the actress expressed that she is "so over cancel culture" and the willingness some people have to write someone off forever.

"I probably just got canceled by saying that," Aniston said. "I just don't understand what it means.… Is there no redemption?"

"I don't know," she continued. "I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket."

The "Friends" actress noted that while she was never herself the victim of harassment at the hands of Weinstein, her experiences with the disgraced producer were unpleasant to say the least.

"He's not a guy, you're like, 'God, I can't wait to hang out with Harvey.' Never. You were actually like, 'Oh, God, OK, suck it up.' I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer," Aniston said of the former Hollywood mogul who is currently serving a four decade sentence in prison for rape and sexual assault cases.

WSJ Magazine reached out to Weinstein about Aniston's comments and he insisted she "never had any uncomfortable instances with me."

The conversation with the magazine came as Aniston is preparing to star in Season 3 of The Morning Show -- which explores various viewpoints in the #MeToo movement as a morning news program is shaken up by a male anchor's misconduct scandal.