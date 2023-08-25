Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Reveals Why They Split Four Years Into Relationship

Getty

"I hate feeling like this, it doesn't make me feel good," Warren recalled of a time the now-married couple split.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, the latter of whom is opening up about the time they broke up because of his jealousy.

While speaking on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, he spoke about how having a stunner like Alba as his other half came with extra attention he wasn't exactly comfortable with after they started dating in 2004.

"When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn't making me feel good," said Warren. "I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I'm looking up and feeling jealous all the time."

"I was like, 'I hate feeling like this. It doesn't make me feel good, and I know it doesn't make you feel good.' And we broke up four years into our relationship," he said. "We broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a——, and so we broke up."

The two met in 2004 while Warren worked as a director's assistant on the set of Fantastic Four and by the end of 2007, they were engaged. Warren's timeline here suggests the two separated sometime around the engagement and subsequent marriage, so it clearly didn't stick that long. Speaking with Kramer, he said that when they reconciled, he found a new way of thinking about their relationship.

"If anything, when we got together I was like, 'Don't make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don't make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week,'" he explained. "Eventually they'll grow up and they'll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days."

"I've tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I'm not interested in the spotlight. I'm not a star, I'm not a celeb, I'm not an actor, I've never tried to be an actor," he added. "I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I've gotten more comfortable with it over the years."

The pair have built quite a life together in the years since; after saying "I do" in 2008, they welcomed daughter Honor that same year. Daughter Haven followed in 2011, before they welcomed son Hayes in 2017.