Kim Kardashian Reveals Kids Customized Jeans For Her: 'I Just Love My Babies!'

"For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art!" wrote Kim, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is one proud mama.

On Friday, the reality star revealed on Instagram that her four children gave her a very special Mother's Day gift back in May: a pair of denim jeans customized with their artwork on it.

Kim -- who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West -- shared a series of photos featuring her kids' sweet gift, including two shots of herself rocking a white bralette with the light blue jeans.

As shown in the pics, Kim's kids drew all over the pair of jeans, with a variety of doodles and drawings -- from handprints to lettering to hearts -- being featured on the pants.

"I just love my babies! For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art!" Kim began in the post's caption. "Every Mothers Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever!"

"I love seeing their personalities shine through their art. You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans," she added. "From Psalm's foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi's hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

As Kim's followers know, the SKIMS founder frequently shares photos of her kids on social media as well as her several nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, Kim posted a carousel of adorable pics of herself and North posing together with the Brooklyn Bridge and the night skyline of New York City in the background.

And earlier this week, The Kardashian star shared a funny video that showed her playing jump rope with North and her friend. However, they didn't use an ordinary rope, but one of North's long braided pigtails!

"I don't know how to act my age; I've never been this old before…🤷🏻‍♀️," Kim joked in the post's caption.

On a Season 3 episode of The Kardashians back in June, the mother of four revealed whether or not she plans on having more children in the future.