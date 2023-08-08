Kim Kardashian Says She Broke Her Shoulder — But Is Already Back in the Gym

Getty

Kim Kardashian revealed that she recently suffered an injury to her shoulder, but the star shared that she is better and back in the gym.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of not herself, but her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, or Fitgurlmel as she's known on social media.

"I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks," she revealed. "But I'm back!"

In the video, the SKIMS founder can also be heard talking to Melissa.

"Who's this girl?" she said, "Who's this girl in my gym?"

"Okay, well guys, something you don't know about me," continued Kim. "I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon, so Melissa had the same thing happen to her."

She then zooms in on Melissa's shoulder before the trainer gives her an encouraging, "I got you."

"We're starting our rehabbing today," added Kim, before noting that "nothing's gonna keep me down."

Kim took to the next Story to promote her new energy drink Kimade.

"I think I'm gonna need this to start my workout," she added, after noting that she has a fridge full of the new vegan Alani drinks.

The reality star is also the subject of a new Max documentary, focused on her divorce with Kanye West. However, neither Kardashian or West participated in the documentary.