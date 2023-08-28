Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough's Ex Brooks Laich In Wedding Party

Getty

While Julianne was one of Hayley's bridesmaids, her ex-husband was a groomsmen alongside Mark Ballas.

Derek Hough has a new dance partner for life!

On Saturday, Hough and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert got married in Monterey County, California during a star-studded ceremony attended by celeb friends including Mark Ballas, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and Alfonso Ribeiro.

And while Derek's sister Julianne Hough was part of the bridal party, her own ex-husband Brooks Laich was one of her brother's groomsmen; Ballas was Derek's best man.

Both Laich and Hough can be seen on opposite sides of a wedding party picture shared by People (third slide below).

Julianne and the hockey player tied the knot themselves in 2017, before separating in 2020; their divorce was finalized last year.

"The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much 💕 love your sissy," Hough commented on some of the wedding photos Erbert shared on Instagram. Added Laich: "Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!"

Erbert, 28, wore a Marchesa gown from Georgina Chapman on her big day, while her new husband, 38, wore a Tom Ford suit for the ceremony, before changing into Brooks Brothers for the reception.

The two said "I do" in front of 106 guests -- in a redwood forest -- before sharing their first dance to Forrest Blakk's "Fall Into Me". They'll head to Italy next for their honeymoon -- with Derek telling PEOPLE they plan to visit "everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence" during their trip.

"This day was beyond anything I could have ever imagined. I married the man of my dreams in a magical redwood forest, then danced the night away with the people we love most in our lives," Erbert shared online Monday morning. "I cannot wait to share more but for the time being, I'm going to be reliving this perfect day with my HUSBAND for a while 😍".

