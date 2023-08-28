Dylan Mulvaney Wins First Streamy Award: 'Best Moment of My Year'

Getty

Dylan Mulvaney just won her first Streamy award.

The TikTok star, who is famous for documenting her experience as a transgender woman, opened up to People about her big win.

"I feel like I just blacked out. That was the best moment of my year so far," said Mulvaney. "I feel so so happy."

The star also shared how much it means to her, particularly in our current social climate.

"It just means a lot to me, but I also think that the fact a trans person can win an award like this in such a scary time of transphobia — it makes me feel like there's hope," she added.

"I have learned that I am capable of more than I could've ever expected and that it's worth holding on for. In the moments of dark afterwards there comes a light and I think I'm feeling light again," continued Mulvaney.

"To anyone out there who doesn't feel like they can be themselves, just know that I love you and that hopefully one day you will feel safe and loved enough to be your authentic self," concluded Mulvaney.

During her acceptance speech, Mulvaney said that she was "shocked" to win the award, adding that she only ever thought she would win "maybe a Tony Award."

And while the self-proclaimed "theater girl with a Streamy," acknowledged that her TikTok fame has been a positive change in her life, "there's also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it."

She also encouraged allies "to support trans people publicly and proudly" -- before ending her speech by saying, "I'm going to have a beer," a possible nod to the Bud Light controversy.