Mandy Moore Celebrates Ex Andy Roddick on 20th Anniversary of His US Open Win

Mandy Moore is giving her congratulations to ex-boyfriend Andy Roddick, who just celebrated the 20th anniversary of his US Open win.

Moore took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of Roddick from his GQ shoot, along with a link to the article.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's lead since," wrote Moore.

"I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

The photo of Roddick was a repost from his wife, Brooklyn Decker.

"Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he's become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly," wrote Decker on Instagram, which Moore also commented on to add that she "loved" the article.

"You're a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there 😂) during that time ❤️," responded Decker.

Moore and Roddick dated from 2003-2004 after they met on the set of her film How to Deal