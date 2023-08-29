Why Jessica Simpson Moved to Nashville

Instagram

The Dukes of Hazzard star opens up about using butter knives instead of screwdrivers, thumbtacks to hang curtains, and other quaint details from her move that has made her so "happy"

Jessica Simpson gave up the California life for the summer and rented a home in Nashville, Tennessee and she is absolutely thrilled with the extended vacation.

The fashion designer and singer opened up to E! News about her big move.

"Even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy'," she said.

"It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people."

"It's not about the celebrities," she elaborated. "It's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

She also described her move as a "hilarious experience."

"I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn't wake up with the sun," said Simpson. "I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead."

She also revealed that being in Nashville has helped her reconnect with music.

"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," Simpson shared. "But now, I know exactly what I want."

"I'm building my own platform," she continued. "I'm doing it fore the first time, the way I would, without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer."

"It's all me," she concluded.