Sofia Vergara Has Flirty AGT Exchange Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

"Fetch me a girlfriend. Go fetch Sofia Viagra," an America's Got Talent contestant accidentally told his dog which elicited a surprising response from the Modern Family star

Sofia Vergara is embracing being single!

In a clip from Tuesday night's America's Got Talent, the Modern Family alum told viewers she was on the market after she and stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle had a flirty exchange.

The contestant, who lives with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, uses a text-to-speech app to deliver his jokes. While mostly accurate, he claimed the app did make an autocorrect error while he was trying to impress the AGT judge during his set.

"Fetch me a girlfriend. Go fetch Sofia Viagra," Belisle told his dog, who is part of his act, mixing up the TV star's last name with the erectile dysfunction medication. As the audience cheered, Vergara flirtatiously joked, "I'm here!"

"Oh, no, damn auto-correct," Belisle added after the audience's laughing and cheering died down. "I meant Sofia Vergara."

The joke landed, earning applause from Vergara as well, with Belisle saying onstage that he accomplished one of his goals by "hit[ting] on Sofia."

After Heidi Klum praised Belisle for his performance, she asked her fellow judge whether she's ever been called "Sofia Viagra" before.

"No, they have called me like that before, but I'm single," Vergara, who split from Joe Manganiello in July after seven years of marriage, said.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The two, who met at the White House Correspondents Dinner back in May 2014 and started dating shortly after, share no children. They were engaged by December of the same year and were married in November 2015.