Sammi Sweetheart Reflects on Ronnie Relationship and The Note on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

"Time is so short on this earth, do not frickin' waste it on a man if it's not working out," said the reality star as she looked back at her volatile and "dramatic" 20s.

Sammi officially returned to the show for the group's most recent getaway, hashing out any lingering beef she had with her female costars right off the bat.

"Now that I'm here, I feel like a part of me has been missing for so long, like friendships. I feel like I looked at you guys like sisters," she said on Thursday's new hour, while speaking with costars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick. She went on to say how "surprised" she was by how "natural it felt to be back," comparing her absence to simply being on "vacation for a few years."

"I thought I was an adult back then, like we were babies," she said, before Angelina brought up some of the drama that erupted after the infamous note from 2009. For those who forgot, Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley typed up an anonymous note to Sammi, warning her about Ron's indiscretions while they were together. At the time, Sammi was upset with Ron, but also with the other girls for not telling her sooner and not owning up to writing it. It got so heated, she and Jenni got into a physical confrontation.

"The note is a part of my life. Now I can laugh about it," Sammi said in a confessional on Thursday's episode. She went on to tell the other women she was "upset" at the time because she thought everyone was "f---ing with me."

"If I had to go back, I would tell you to your face," Snooki told Sam, who said that because of everything she went on the show, she's "become the strongest person I can be at this point in my life."

"But you can't get back those years. Time is so short on this earth, do not frickin' waste it on a man if it's not working out," she added, referring to her time with Ron. "I was 22, so dramatic back then. If the note happened now, I think I would think have handled it a little bit differently," she then admitted.

Of her mindset and behavior at the time, she explained herself by saying, "I thought in my 20s I had to be married, had to find my future husband and I'd never find the next love of my life ever again. I was so scared." She added that now, in her 30s, it's easier to "kind of accept things for what they are," instead of counting on expectations.

As the conversation shifted, Snooki asked whether Sam wanted kids or was able to have them. Giancola said she had her eggs frozen, but wasn't in a rush to start a family.

"At 36, I thought, truthfully, I would be married with kids, living in some house somewhere and it's just not where I'm at right now in my life," she shared. "I'm not rushing. I don't want to feel that pressure to do that. I don't want to get older at all."