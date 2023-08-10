Sammi Confronts JWoww, Snooki and Deena Over Unresolved Beef In Jersey Shore Return

MTV

"We have a lot to talk about," Sammi says upon seeing the women for the first time in years. "I've been seeing interviews, people tagging things, I'm like, 'These girls definitely have beef with me.'"

After Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola tip-toed back onto Jersey Shore Family Vacation last week, she dove headfirst into the deep end tonight -- confronting three of her former costars within minutes of reuniting with them during a group vacation.

Though Sam was initially hesitant to return, she said she's "healed from past-trauma" -- referring to her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- and hoped she could get some kind of closure with her former roommates after leaving the show the first time.

As Sammi and Angelina drove together to Pennsylvania -- where they planned to surprise the rest of the group with her arrival -- Giancola filled Pivarnick in on her simmering beef with the aforementioned women. Feeling "Deena did me the dirtiest," Sam said she had "unfinished business I need resolved" with all three of them and warned she "can't be fake."

Before the pair arrived, Vinny Guadagnino joked "What time is Sammi getting here?" before both Snooki and JWoww brought up how she blocked them. "She's too good for us," remarked Jenni, before Nicole added, "She's not a woman's woman."

Moments later, Sammi strolled right into the house saying, "Sorry, I'm late." With that, every single jaw in the house dropped, with Deena and Nicole both crying upon seeing her. "If Jenni's face could move, it definitely would be super shocked right now," quipped Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, before calling the reunion one of the most "epic moments in Jersey Shore history."

"I have no beef, I'm just blocked, that's all," said Nicole, before asking why Sam had blocked her on social media. "You know why," Sam shot back, before explaining she felt "hurt" when Snooki decided to open up a store in Seaside Heights after Sammi had done the same.

"You were offended I opened up a store in Seaside?" asked Nicole, before Sam said she specifically took issue with it being being a "beach boutique" or beach-themed, like her own shop. She felt the Seaside location in particular wasn't on brand with Nicole's other stores, before adding, "I don't want to ruin your business, I don't want you to affect my business. When I found out I was like, 'Whoa, I didn't want that taken from me.'"

"They're fighting over who sells seashells by the seashore, literally!" cracked Vinny in a confessional, calling it a "first-world problem."

After Nicole explained the Seaside location had the same inventory and branding as the rest of her stores, but did sell some beach things "because it's on the beach," Sammi apologized for being "petty." With that, Nicole started to cry, though the pair quickly made up, clinked glasses and agreed to move on.

Sammi then shifted her sights to Deena, who didn't think anyone had beef with Giancola, let alone herself.

Sammi went on to claim Deena ghosted her after she quit the show, something which hurt because she believed they had a real friendship. Cortese explained that she's terrible at texting, before saying that sometimes life just gets in the way and people drift apart without it being malicious.

"I loved our friendship too. It happens, people go their separate ways and then they find their way back to each other," she said, telling Sam she was thrilled to see her on the trip with them all before they too agreed to make up and move on.

Without hesitation, Sam then turned to Jenni.

"We have things to address. I watch your interviews and you're like, 'Can we just not talk about her?' And that was hurtful, I was like, 'Why would she do that?'" said Sam. "Why are you being messy coming for me now? I don't say one thing about you, never."

Sammi was referring to an interview JWoww did with Barstool, in which Jen appeared confused as to why Sam was suddenly interacting with Jersey Shore content on social media after supposedly wanting "nothing to do with the show" since she quit the first time around.

"I have always loved Sammi. The problem I was having is she wanted nothing to do with the show, but we're the show, so to me I felt like Sammi had a problem with us," Jen explained of her frustration in a confessional.

Sammi, however, said her decision to not return to the show had nothing to do with them -- adding she just "couldn't be in a house with a toxic ex," again referring to Ron.

"You guys maybe didn't even know, but nobody's ever really asked me either," she told them. "It wasn't I hated 'Jersey Shore,' it was kind of like I had to get my s--t together and figure out my life. Especially when I just got out of it."

Jenni then apologized, adding that she genuinely loves Sam before they also made up.

After watching this parade of resolutions go down in front of her face, Angelina was seething. Wondering why it was so easy for Sam to resolve all her conflicts in record time, while she always feels like she's in the dog house with the entire cast, she asked, "She's only been here for 12 minutes and she's already made up with everybody?"

Not quite. There's still the Ronnie of it all -- though it remains to be seen whether the pair will actually cross paths when he pops up on their trip later this season.