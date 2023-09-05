Jenna Ortega Denies Johnny Depp Romance Rumors: Report

Getty

The star of the new Beetlejuice movie took to Instagram to slam the "ridiculous" rumor she is dating 60-year-old Depp as fans believe he is joining the Tim Burton film

Jenna Ortega has reportedly denied Johnny Depp romance rumors.

The rumors started after Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip account on social media, claimed Ortega, 20, and Depp, 60, had been seen together while working on the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

While Depp's casting in the film hasn't been confirmed, fans have been speculating about his appearance in the Tim Burton film after his name showed up in Google search for the sequel's cast, per the Daily Mail.

The Wednesday star took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, also per the Daily Mail, where she shut down any speculation of a love connection between her and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, per

"This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh," she is said to have written in response to the report. "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."

A source close to Depp told TooFab "Depp is not dating Ortega."

Ortega is set to play the daughter of Winona Ryder's sullen, goth teen Lydia from the original film. The sequel, which began filming earlier this year, will also see Michael Keaton reprise his role as Beetlejuice.