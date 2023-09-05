Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Put Feud Rumors to Rest Following Viral Red Carpet Moment

Getty

"We'll be over here if you need us," Reinhart quipped over a pic of the pair.

No feud here!

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney put rumors of a rift to rest after an awkward interaction between the pair at the Venice International Film Festival went viral over the weekend.

It all went down Friday, when the Riverdale star and the Euphoria actress were in attendance at an Armani Beauty event. Reinhart was posing for a celeb-filled photo that included the likes of Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Camila Mendes, Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss, when Sweeney came over and greeted the group with a hug.

Things were all well and good till the internet caught Reinhart's facial expression following Sweeney's arrival, leaving fans to wonder if there was any bad blood between the pair.

"Wait bc actually what's going on here," one commenter wrote on TikTok. "I need the teaaaa," added another.

Turns out it was nothing more than the camera catching Reinhart at the wrong time, because the 26-year-old actress was quick to shut down speculation with a selfie of the pair from the festival.

"We'll be over here if you need us," Reinhart wrote over a smiling Instagram Story shot of her and Sweeney. Sweeney reiterated this message by re-sharing the post on her own Instagram Stories.

Lili also alluded to the incident in a recent tweet, writing, "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get" -- before Sweeney also liked that post.

The duo are on such good terms in fact, that they spent some time together in the Italian city double-dating with their partners. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin were spotted with Sweeney and her fiancé Jonatan Davino on a stylish night out -- complete with a boat ride through Venice's famous canals.

