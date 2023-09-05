Gender Reveal Horror as Pilot Dies After Plane Crash Caught on Video

Twitter

The plane went down after releasing pink smoke above the party, while guests seemed oblivious to the crash.

A gender reveal party in Mexico had a deadly outcome, after a plane involved in the big moment crashed, killing the pilot on board.

The incident went down Sunday in San Pedro, Mexico, with video shared online showing the moment a pilot released pink smoke above the party. As the pilot revealed a baby girl was on the way, the left wing of the plane appears to break from the rest of the aircraft.

As the small plane then begins to spin out of control, the other wing also appears to be affected.

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023 @aviationbrk

Most of the party can be heard screaming, though most of them don't appear to notice the plane's issues -- instead celebrating the baby news. Even the person who recorded video of the incident, panned back to the expecting couple, instead of focusing on the plan going down in the background.

According to CNN en Español, paramedics treated the pilot at the Navolato crash site, but he died after being transported to a local hospital. Per NBC, he was the only passenger on the plane.

The pilot's name has not yet been released publicly, nor has a cause for the crash. There were no other injuries.

This is only the latest gender reveal to end in terror.

In 2021, a father-to-be was killed after an explosive device he was building for a gender reveal party accidentally detonated -- shortly after a 26-year-old Michigan man was killed when a signal cannon at a baby shower exploded the same month.

In September 2020, California's El Dorado wildfire — which claimed the life of a firefighter — was sparked by a smoke generating-device at a gender reveal party, investigators claimed.

In October 2019, a 56-year-old grandmother was killed by shrapnel at a gender reveal party when the family inadvertently built a pipe bomb. Just two months earlier, two Texans narrowly escaped with their lives when the plane they were using to dump 350 gallons of pink water stalled and crashed.