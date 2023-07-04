10 Famous Couples Who Got Creative With Their Baby Gender Reveals

Getty

One of the most exciting parts of expecting a new baby is finding out if it's going to be a boy or girl. To add to the excitement, some parents-to-be get a little bit imaginative when it comes time to announce their baby’s gender. And for a few famous moms and dads, they decide to go above and beyond at their baby’s gender reveal! From skydiving to backyard Power Ranger battles, these celebs got really creative when sharing their baby’s sex.

Find out how these stars shared their baby news…

Shortly after announcing their baby news at a Blink-182 concert, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their baby's sex with a fun music-themed reveal. While they both sat behind a drum kit set up in their back yard, Travis gave a drum roll and a confetti cannon shot blue streamers into the air.

2. Shay Mitchell & Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell and her partner Matte Babel got creative with their baby's gender reveal -- but things accidentally went awry. For the reveal, the couple's friends dressed up as a Blue Power Ranger and a Pink Power Ranger to stage a fake battle in their backyard. Whoever won the battle would reveal the baby’s sex -- but the battle got cut short halfway through!

Unfortunately, when the battling Rangers jumped into the pool, they quickly realized it was impossible to breathe through a wet mask. Thankfully, they were able to get the masks off and moments later, the Pink Ranger was victorious.

Before Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s split, they were side-by-side as they announced the sex of their baby in 2020. In order to share the exciting news, the couple hired a skydiver and when their parachute popped open on their descent, it was pink on the inside.

"We're having a baby GIRL. I’m in love with you already and can't wait to be your mama," Lala wrote in a now-deleted video.

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the sex of their baby girl in a fun way. It appears that Katy threw a pie in Orlando's face, revealing pink cream on the inside. In a sweet post, Katy shared a cute photo of Orlando covered in cream with the caption, "💕 it's a girl 💕"

5. Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews

When Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were expecting their second child, they had a little fun with their gender reveal. The couple hung a “Boy or Girl?” banner in their backyard and were handed water guns filled with either blue or pink dye. When it came time to share the news, the couple aimed the water guns at the banner and when they sprayed them, they found out they were expecting a boy.

"Baby boy is already so loved💙," Brittany wrote.

6. Johnny Galecki & Alaina Meyer

In 2019, Johnny Galecki and his then-girlfriend Alaina Meyer shared their baby news by having a painting party with friends and family. The couple revealed blue paint to all the attendees and proceeded to get a little messy while painting a large canvas.

"I can not wait to raise a baby boy with my love. He will follow in his fathers footsteps of being a generous, loving, chivalrous fellow 💙," Alaina wrote at the time.

Nikki Bella embraced her Mexican culture when she and Artem Chigvintsev revealed their baby's gender in 2020. After a countdown from family and friends, the couple popped open a piñata while a mariachi band played in the background, revealing they were expecting a baby boy.

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby and her ex-husband Michael took things to the next level for their gender reveal in 2019. In fact, Michael took things sky-high when he jumped out of a plane to share the news. While skydiving, Michael ripped open a bag of powder, leaving a trail of blue behind him.

"Mickey and I are so happy to share this incredible news with you, as we prepare for this amazing gift to come into our lives! We are BEYOND WORDS excited! 💕💕" Ashley wrote at the time.

9. Daphne Oz & John Jovanovic

Some people choose to do their gender reveal by way of a cake or cupcake but Daphne Oz decided to go with a lasagna. When she and her husband John Jovanovic were expecting in 2019, Daphne made the reveal on TV, slicing into a lasagne to share they were going to have a baby girl.

"The lasagna has spoken!" her father Dr. Oz wrote on Instagram. "I'm thrilled to share that my 4th grandchild will be a...GIRL! 🎀 Congrats to @daphneoz, John, Philo, Little John and Nica!"

10. Dylan Dreyer

Today show host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera announced the gender of their second baby with the help of their oldest child! In the middle of a live taping of Today, Dylan's son Calvin drove out onto the show's set in a blue car with blue balloons tied to the back.