Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Turns 17 -- See Teen Now and Dad Larry's Touching Tribute

On Thursday, Dannielynn's dad, Larry Birkhead, shared a touching tribute to their daughter, who he said he was "so proud of."

Set to Heather Headley's, "I Wish," Larry shared a video montage of photos of Dannielynn, from infancy, to childhood and her teenage years.

"Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!," Larry began.

He continued, "You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine."

Along with sweet snaps of he and the now 17-year-old, Larry shared photos of Dannielynn with her late mother, adding that Anna Nicole -- who died when Dannielynn was just five months old -- would be proud of the birthday girl.

"Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am. Happy Birthday! Love Dad ❤️," Larry went on to write, "By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida 😂 ❤️ #HappyBirthday 🎂."

While Larry and his daughter have kept a pretty low profile throughout the years, living outside of the spotlight in Kentucky, the two annually appear on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby. Larry and Anna Nicole first met at the same event back in 2003, when he was covering it as a young photographer.

Earlier this year, Dannielynn paid tribute to her mother in a matching black skirt and blouse adorned with images from Anna Nicole's famous Guess campaign. Larry also told People that he's saved every outfit that Dannielynn has worn to the Kentucky Derby over the years, describing the event as "our Met Gala," adding that it's "the one event we go to every year because she's not 'out there' in public."

